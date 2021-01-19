Quick Action Required – New Stimulus For Small Business

The Consolidated Appropriations Act 2021 contains a new round of stimulus aimed at mitigating the continuing economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, especially for small businesses. PPP2 is …
