Black-owned small businesses were much less likely to receive federal coronavirus relief loans from small banks than they were from online lenders, a new study concluded. Researchers found that …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Racial bias hurt Black-owned small businesses seeking pandemic relief loans, study finds - October 15, 2021
- Success is at your fingertips with small business grants for minorities - October 15, 2021
- Small Business Flex Fund raises an additional $40 million to support Washington state small businesses - October 15, 2021