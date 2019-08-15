For lenders, the findings suggest there could be demand for alternative types of small-business financing, like small-business loans underwritten using a firm’s payment history, such as Square Capital …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Racial divide exposed in lending to the smallest of small businesses - August 14, 2019
- Small Business Administration offering flash flood disaster relief loans - August 14, 2019
- Businesses affected by algae in the Mississippi Sound can seek help - August 14, 2019