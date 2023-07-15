Officials said Rami Saab “pilfered” the program created in 2020 to help small businesses during the pandemic and faces 20 years in prison.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Rami Saab, of Glen Cove, pleads guilty in $9.5M COVID loan fraud case - July 14, 2023
- Farmers eligible for loan from crops damaged by May freeze in Massachusetts - July 14, 2023
- Federal government remains unmoved on potential second extension of repayment deadline of COVID relief loans for small businesses - July 14, 2023