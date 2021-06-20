Joseph Stewart has never owned a business, but in October a notice arrived at his Northport home saying he had to repay a $9,900 federal loan from a program meant to help businesses survive the pandem …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
- How the Small Business Administration’s new chief plans to make the agency known - June 20, 2021
- ‘Rampant’ fraud cost small firms as much as $79 billion in COVID aid - June 20, 2021
- Atlanta-Based Company Hosts Virtual Business Summit to Help Small Business Owners Recover Strong After Pandemic - June 20, 2021