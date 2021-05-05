The Reserve Bank of India asked banks on Wednesday to let certain borrowers have more time to repay loans, among other support measures, amid a major second wave of COVID-19 infections in the country …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
RBI allows fresh moratorium for some small borrowers amid COVID-19 crisis
The Reserve Bank of India asked banks on Wednesday to let certain borrowers have more time to repay loans, among other support measures, amid a major second wave of COVID-19 infections in the country …