“The need of the hour is robust risk management and stronger underwriting standards,” RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said in his monetary policy statement on Friday.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Clear Skies Capital’s Visionary Approach To Small Business Finance - October 6, 2023
- RBI once again raises red flag over rising personal loans - October 6, 2023
- Provincial Government partners with credit unions to assist small businesses - October 6, 2023