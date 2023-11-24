Non-banking finance companies have written to RBI seeking lower risk weightage on bank loans to NBFCs that lend to small businesses and provid.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- RBI risk norms may hit lending to small businesses, say NBFCs - November 23, 2023
- ROBERTSON: Trudeau government shows complete disregard for small businesses - November 23, 2023
- AFCA helps small business reclaim $23m, disputes up 9% - November 23, 2023