RCP’s Phil Wegmann asked Deputy Director of the National Economic Council Bharat Ramamurti at Friday’s White House briefing about the president’s recent comment that the Supreme Court is “not normal” …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- RCP’s Wegmann To WH: How Can You Compare PPP Loan Forgiveness With Student Debt? - June 30, 2023
- PPP loans cost nearly double what Biden’s student debt forgiveness would have. Here’s how the programs compare. - June 30, 2023
- Biden mocks Republicans for accepting pandemic relief funds while opposing student loan forgiveness: ‘My program is too expensive?’ - June 30, 2023