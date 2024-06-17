A record number of start-up and small business loans were issued in the north last year, with more than 250 companies accessing loans worth more than £3.5 million, according to new data from delivery …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Record number of loans issued to small firms in north says Enterprise NI - June 17, 2024
- FloridaCommerce Announces the Activation of the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program - June 17, 2024
- How a Garden Spot fundraising team loaned over $1M to businesses around the world - June 17, 2024