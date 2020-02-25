… also increase policy banks’ loan quota by 350 billion yuan to make loans targeting private, small and medium enterprises, said the meeting Banks are being encouraged to delay interest payments for …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- REFILE-UPDATE 1-China announces 500 billion yuan of funding help for small businesses - February 25, 2020
- China to see small rise in bad loan ratio, impact limited – state media - February 25, 2020
- Amherst considering revolving loan fund to grow business - February 25, 2020