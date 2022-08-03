Small business owners have been hampered by complicated tax forms and processes that kept them from claiming pandemic-related tax credits and payroll tax deferrals.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Relatively few small businesses aided by COVID tax relief - August 3, 2022
- Why more businesses, like Arnoff Global Logistics, are using this SBA loan to expand - August 3, 2022
- PPP loan records contradict GOP’s federal funding stance - August 3, 2022