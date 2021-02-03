LOANS released under the government’s assistance program for small businesses have topped P2 billion to date, or under 20% of the program’s funding. The Department of Trade and Industry’s (DTI) Small …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
- Release rate for small business assistance loans less than 20% by end of 2020 - February 3, 2021
- National poll shows small businesses dropping in revenue - February 3, 2021
- Minority-Owned Firms Hurt by Pandemic Will Be Focus for Small Business Administration Nominee - February 3, 2021