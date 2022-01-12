Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the government will extend the repayment deadline for businesses that qualified for the CEBA program.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Repayment deadline for CEBA loans extended by Ottawa - January 12, 2022
- Government extends loan forgiveness repayment deadline for the Canada Emergency Business Account - January 12, 2022
- Canada Emergency Business Account loan repayment deadline extended - January 12, 2022