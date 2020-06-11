In a collaboration uniting two famous names in finance and retail, Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) will team up with Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) to provide small business credit lines. That’s according to a report …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- The Small Business Administration says it’s loosening payroll restrictions to allow partial loan forgiveness under PPP small business aid program - June 11, 2020
- Report: Goldman Sachs Partnering with Amazon For New Small Business Credit Line Program - June 11, 2020
- Utah small businesses welcome rule changes for federal relief loans - June 11, 2020