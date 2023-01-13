Midland ranked sixth among small city businesses nationwide that took loans from the Payment Protection Program, a federal initiative that allowed companies with fewer than 500 employees to apply for …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Report: Midland ranks 6th nationwide for PPP loans received - January 13, 2023
- Inflation eases, but consumers, small businesses may not feel it - January 13, 2023
- Lower your monthly payments with the 6 best long-term personal loan lenders - January 13, 2023