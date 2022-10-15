New data from the Center for LGBTQ Economic Advancement and Research (CLEAR) and Movement Advancement Project (MAP) shows LGBTQ-owned small businesses received COVID-19 relief funds at a far lower …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
- Report: Nearly half of LGBTQ-owned businesses were denied COVID-relief loans - October 15, 2022
- Crest Capital Review - October 15, 2022
- Biz2Credit Small Business Lending Index(TM) Sees Continued Rise in Business Loan Approval Rates at Small Banks for September 2022 - October 15, 2022