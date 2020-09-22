Those responses are even more alarming in light of data released in July by the Small Business Administration about Paycheck Protection Program recipients. Of the 14% of businesses that identified …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Report: Struggling Black-Owned Businesses Need More Government Grants - September 22, 2020
- Rebuilding The Small Business Economy: What It Will Take - September 22, 2020
- The Bay Area’s small business closure crisis is already here - September 22, 2020