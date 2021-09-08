Pa., today introduced the Member Business Loan Expansion Act, NAFCU-sought bipartisan legislation that would allow the NCUA the flexibility to provide credit unions with relief from the 15-year …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Reps introduce NAFCU-backed bill to help CUs better serve small biz - September 8, 2021
- Chinese banks steer loans to real economy amid recovery - September 8, 2021
- Can these fallen small cap angels regain their wings? - September 8, 2021