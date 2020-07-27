The lead authors of the popular small business lending initiative known as the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) want the next round of loans to focus on smaller businesses that have suffered deep los …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Republicans want to send second round of PPP loans to smaller, hard-hit businesses - July 27, 2020
- New Stimulus Package Announced: $1,200 Second Stimulus Checks, Unemployment Benefits, Student Loan Relief, PPP Loans Announced - July 27, 2020
- River City Capital launches new forgivable loan program for Memphis businesses - July 27, 2020