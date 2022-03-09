Resources available to help Dec. 10 tornado victims apply for FEMA relief, SBA loans

An online webinar will be held Thursday, March 10 to help victims of the Dec. 10 tornadoes learn how they can apply for a Small Business Administration disaster loans. Meanwhile, FEMA paperwork …
