Average annual revenue for Latino-owned businesses ($258,251) in 2020-21 was $82,535, lower than their revenues the previous year ($340,787), a 24.2% decline, according to the annual Biz2Credit Latino …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Revenue Of Latino-Owned Businesses Outpaced Other Firms, Yet Funding Challenges Remain - October 6, 2021
- 2021’s Best Same-Day Loans With No Credit Check & Instant Approval: Top Alternatives for PayDay Loans - October 6, 2021
- Business Department To Set Aside $46 Million In Federal Money For ‘Food Equity,’ Nonprofit Support - October 6, 2021