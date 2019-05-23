Rhode Island Treasurer Seth Magaziner’s small business loan program is expanding. Magaziner says his “BankLOCAL” initiative now includes two new banks, BankNewport and Freedom National Bank, bringing …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- RI Treasurer’s Small Business Loan Program Expands - May 23, 2019
- FTC, Manhattan Prosecutors Probe Costly Small-Business Loans - May 23, 2019
- How Do I Qualify for an SBA Loan? - May 23, 2019