Meanwhile, since many small business loans are adjustable rate loans, businesses are finding the cost of existing debt to be growing. Some good news for business borrowers is that the Fed did not …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Rising Interest Rates Lead To A Small Business Credit Crunch - March 24, 2023
- OneSpartanburg, Inc., launches Power Up so ‘smaller businesses aren’t left behind’ - March 24, 2023
- Small business’ NPAs declined in Sept 2022 - March 24, 2023