It will also bring affordable office space to Clinton Avenue and a drop-in day care for clients of the Community Loan Fund or any of the small business tenants in the ACES Incubator. The two buildings …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Rising prices open $1 million gap for Community Loan Fund development project - February 12, 2023
- The 5 best personal loans of February 2023 - February 12, 2023
- They bought mansions, a Rolls Royce, and chartered a jet with COVID relief loans, prosecutors allege - February 12, 2023