Notably, small business loan approval percentages at big banks slipped to 14.4% in January, according to the latest Biz2Credit Small Business Lending Index. That’s the seventh consecutive drop since …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Rising rates, recession worries chill small-business lending - February 15, 2023
- Small banks fuel rise in borrowing from Fed’s discount window - February 14, 2023
- 5 Best Small Business Loans of 2023 | Money - February 14, 2023