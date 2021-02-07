Riverside small business, workers await more COVID relief after Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus plan clears hurdle

As Congress debates another COVID-19 relief package, employees and business owners in Southern California are weighing in on what parts of the various plans address their needs.
