More than 100 small businesses in Roseville have gotten a bit of breathing room in dealing with COVID-19 pandemic effects, as recipients of more than $1 million in small-business loans from the city.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Roseville gives out $1 million-plus in small-business loans - April 16, 2020
- China Pledges to Support Small-Business Lending - April 16, 2020
- The Paycheck Protection Program Ran Out Of Funding. What’s Next For Small Business Owners? - April 16, 2020