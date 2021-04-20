Rowan-Cabarrus Community College Small Business Center will partner with Small Business Centers in the Southwest region on the 2021 “53 Ideas Pitch Competition” supported by Fifth Third Bank.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Rowan-Cabarrus Community College Small Business Center partners on 2021 ’53 Ideas Pitch Competition’
Rowan-Cabarrus Community College Small Business Center will partner with Small Business Centers in the Southwest region on the 2021 “53 Ideas Pitch Competition” supported by Fifth Third Bank.