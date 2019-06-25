With the aim of increasing loans to the agriculture … enable farmers to design bankable business plans and projects. The approach, that targets especially small and medium rural investment …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Rwanda: New Tool Could Double Loans to Agriculture Sector - June 25, 2019
- 10 Quick Tips That Will Improve Your Small Business Loan Application - June 25, 2019
- Feds open application for disaster relief loans in East Tennessee - June 25, 2019