A Sacramento man on Monday pleaded guilty to submitting false payroll records and other documents to claim more than $1.2 million in federal COVID-19 relief loans intended for small businesses …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Sacramento man convicted in fraud to get more than $1.2 million in COVID relief loans - May 9, 2022
- Renton coffeehouse owner named Washington small business person of the year - May 9, 2022
- SBA disaster loans available to Williamson County residents, businesses following March 21 tornadoes - May 9, 2022