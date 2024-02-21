Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, had promised to support small business owners with N500million single-digit-interest loan to stimulate small businesses in the wake of the removal of subsidy on …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- SAfER: Oyo Disburses N500m to 2,085 Small Business Owners - February 21, 2024
- Biden administration to cancel $1.2 billion in debt in first wave of early student-loan forgiveness - February 21, 2024
- Loan help is on the way for Wisconsin businesses struggling during warm, snowless winter - February 20, 2024