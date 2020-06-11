Local business owners that were not able to get a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan have a new option to keep their companies afloat during the pandemic. Mayor Jenny Wilson on Thursday announced …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Salt Lake County is offering $40 million in grants for small businesses hit hardest by COVID-19. - June 11, 2020
- Small Business Aid Program Still Has $130 Billion - June 11, 2020
- Trump Admin Won’t Release Data on Small Business Loans - June 11, 2020