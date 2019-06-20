The Small Business Administration’s (SBA) 504 loan was the perfect financing option for Arch Plumbing. It is specifically designed to help small business owners purchase commercial real estate at …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
San Francisco’s Arch Plumbing Takes the Plunge on Property Ownership by Utilizing a 504 Loan from TMC Financing
The Small Business Administration’s (SBA) 504 loan was the perfect financing option for Arch Plumbing. It is specifically designed to help small business owners purchase commercial real estate at …