small-sum lenders could not cover the costs of running their business. But working-class households still needed access to credit so strict usury laws didn’t diminish the demand for these loans. …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Business viewpoint: Why community banks are the best partners for small businesses - June 2, 2019
- Sanders and AOC Want to Cap Interest Rates on Consumer Loans At 15%. That’s a Bad Idea. - June 2, 2019
- Small loans pushed an Auckland couple’s debt close to $100,000. A powerful lobby group wants the rules changed - June 1, 2019