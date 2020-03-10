line of credit for small- and medium-sized enterprises and self-employed people who may be affected by Spain’s measures to control the coronavirus. The lender’s Spanish unit will be offering one-year, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Santander Offers $23 Billion Loans to SMEs Over Virus Risk - March 10, 2020
- ‘Like an immediate recession’: SF businesses seek coronavirus relief - March 10, 2020
- Metro Bank partnered with ezbob to enhance its digital lending offering for businesses - March 10, 2020