LISC Western New York recently handed out 13 grants to small businesses across the city. And it’s looking for more.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Sara Siddiqui and Julie O’Neill share observations on small-business scene in Buffalo - September 3, 2020
- Here’s why Amex’s deal to buy Kabbage could kick off a wave of legacy players scooping up fintechs catering to small businesses - September 3, 2020
- A lifeline for small businesses - September 3, 2020