Sasfin on Tuesday (17 September), reported a 31% increase in headline earnings per ordinary share for the year ended June 2019, to 501 cents per share. The financial services firm posted a 32.05% …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Sasfin goes after small business loans through its digital banking arm - September 17, 2019
- MO Technologies in Partnership with VisaNet Delivers a Solution to Facilitate Loans to Small Businesses in Peru - September 17, 2019
- Will RBI’s External Benchmarking Make MSME Loans Cheaper? - September 17, 2019