The Saudi central bank has extended a loan deferral program to help small businesses cope with the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic until the end of the first quarter next year. The monetary …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Saudi Central Bank Extends Pandemic Loan Support Into Next Year - November 29, 2020
- Twin Cities-based small-business counselors look beyond 2020 challenges - November 29, 2020
- Mike O’Halloran: Get it done Congress before small business shut their doors forever | COMMENTARY - November 29, 2020