Since the end of the Small Business Administration’s 2022 fiscal year, the average loan size in its flagship program has dropped more than six figures. The addition of three new nondepository lenders …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- SBA 7(a) loans are getting smaller - November 13, 2023
- Federal loans being offered to businesses, organizations affected by Lewiston shootings - November 13, 2023
- How much interest would I pay on a $100,000 home equity loan? - November 13, 2023