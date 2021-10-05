Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, small businesses have been among some of the hardest hit. “We’ve been on the ground trying to help them pivot and adapt,” said Isabel Guzman, the Small Business …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- SBA Administrator touts vaccine requirements as an effort to protect economy, businesses - October 4, 2021
- BTG Pactual partners on farm loans - October 4, 2021
- Jury: SFMTA didn’t rip off taxi medallion loan maker - October 4, 2021