The U.S. Small Business Administration is pledging to improve the loan review process for Paycheck Protection Program loans, even as it pursues a record number of fraud complaints.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
- Heartland small businesses benefit from Paycheck Protection Program loans during pandemic - January 27, 2021
- SBA aims to expedite PPP loans despite fraud risks - January 27, 2021
- The SBA’s PPP Loan Platform Is Rejecting Some Worthy Businesses. But There’s a Fix - January 27, 2021