The U.S. Small Business Administration and the Treasury Department are making it easier for companies to get their Paycheck Protection Protection loans of $50,000 or less to be forgiven with a simpler …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- SBA and Treasury simplify forgiveness of PPP loans under $50K+ - October 9, 2020
- SBA Issues New Interim Final Rule Simplifying PPP Loan Forgiveness - October 9, 2020
- Small business welcomes new rent relief program and CEBA, wage subsidy changes - October 9, 2020