Today, has just 16. Andelman signed up for an SBA Covid Economic Injury Disaster Loan, which carried a 30-year term at a low interest rate. The program was designed to help small-business owners …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- SBA approved millions of loans during Covid. It now sits at the center of a bankruptcy wave. - June 4, 2024
- The best small business loans of June 2024 to start or grow your enterprise - June 4, 2024
- New Abrigo Small Business Lending Gives Financial Institutions Automation and AI Tech to Grow Their Portfolios and Communities - June 4, 2024