For the month of August, the U.S. Small Business Administration backed 30 loans for $17,582,300 to Iowa businesses from participating lenders using its …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- SBA approves $17.5 million in small business loans in August - September 7, 2023
- Australian Regulator Sues PayPal Unit Over Unfair Term in Small Business Contracts - September 6, 2023
- Former NC governor calls for investigation of political consultants’ federal loans - September 6, 2023