It is axiomatic that small businesses drive the U.S. economy. According to the Small Business Administration (SBA), the United States has 30.7 million small businesses, employing almost 50% of the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
SBA Boosts Efforts to Help Minority, Women-Owned Businesses Obtain COVID Relief
It is axiomatic that small businesses drive the U.S. economy. According to the Small Business Administration (SBA), the United States has 30.7 million small businesses, employing almost 50% of the …