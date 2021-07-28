SBA Creates Direct Forgiveness for Small-Dollar Relief Loans

Paycheck Protection Program borrowers with loans of $150,000 or less would be able to directly apply to the Small Business Administration for forgiveness, rather than going through their lender.
