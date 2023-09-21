The number and share of SBA-backed 7(a) and 504 loans going to Black-Owned businesses more than doubled since 2020 SBA-backed Lending to Black-owned businesses Graph WASHINGTON, Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- SBA Data Show Major Increase in Loans to Black-Owned Businesses under Biden-Harris - September 21, 2023
- Hermits Peak Calf Canyon assistance borrowers can request loan compensation - September 21, 2023
- Do You Understand the Fine Print of Your Loan Agreement? - September 21, 2023