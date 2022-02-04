Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) borrowers that received only partial loan forgiveness from their lenders have a new process for appealing the lender’s decision to the U.S. Small Business …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- SBA details process to appeal partial PPP loan forgiveness decisions - February 4, 2022
- Report claims unions skirted rules to receive PPP loans - February 4, 2022
- Best no credit check loans 2022: Get quick online approval - February 4, 2022