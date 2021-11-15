SBA. Businesses and residents in the declared area can now apply for low-interest disaster loans from the SBA. The declaration covers Nicholas County and the adjacent counties of Bath, Bourbon, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Ex-J.P. Morgan Rep Claimed He Ran Gardening Business to Get COVID Loan: FINRA - November 15, 2021
- SBA disaster assistance to businesses, residents in Nicholas County - November 15, 2021
- ‘It’s a shell game’: How under-the-radar companies help for-profit colleges stay in business - November 15, 2021